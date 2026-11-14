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Women’s ice hockey falls at Maine
By Via Holy Cross Athletics,,12 days ago
ORONO, Maine – Sophomore forward Violet Carroll scored her team-leading seventh goal of the season, but the Holy Cross women's ice hockey team was defeated by Maine 4-1 at the Harold Alfond Sports Arena. The Crusaders fall to 3-7-4 on the season and 1-5-1 in Hockey East, while the Black Bears improve to 6-6-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the conference. HOW IT HAPPENED: • Holy Cross opened the scoring just 5:10 into the first period, when Carroll scored on the power play with assists from senior forward Reghan Chadwick and freshman forward Manuela Heidenberger . • Maine responded with second...