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Bulldogs Fall to Clarkson on the Road
By Via Yale University,,12 days ago
POTSDAM, N.Y. – The Yale women's ice hockey team fell to No. 10 Clarkson on the road Saturday evening at Cheel Arena. The Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead through two periods, but the Golden Knights scored a pair of goals in the final stanza to earn the 2-1 victory. With the win, Clarkson improved to 12-3 overall with a 4-1 record in ECAC Hockey play. The Bulldogs dropped to 3-3-1 overall with a conference record of 2-3-0. Scoring Summary · END 1ST | The two teams played to a scoreless tie through the first 20 minutes. The Golden Knights...