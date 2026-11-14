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FREE PODCAST 11/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell talk return of The Rock, Michael Cole Challenge with Jim Ross, return of Mick Foley with a “This is Your Life” John Cena segment, more (138 min.)
12 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Nov. 15, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discussed last night’s Raw including the return of The Rock, the final hype for Survivor Series, the Michael Cole Challenge with Jim Ross, the return of Mick Foley with a “This Is Your Life” John Cena segment, and more from Raw, plus other topics, a lot of live callers, and a lot of email questions.