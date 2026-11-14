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NOMA Lands Marie Antoinette Exhibit With 150 Objects, Movie Costumes in 2027
By Erica Campos,11 days ago
The New Orleans Museum of Art will become the first stop in North America for a sweeping exhibition devoted to Marie Antoinette, bringing more than 150 objects, 39 fashion ensembles and costumes from Sofia Coppola's 2006 film to City Park for a four-month run starting in late 2027. The show, titled Marie Antoinette Style, is set to open Nov. 14, 2027, and close March 12, 2028.