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New Orleans Council Panel Weighs Opening Review of Plug-In Balcony Solar Rules
By Melissa Davenport,11 days ago
New Orleans residents eyeing a cheap, DIY way to cut their power bills could soon get clearer rules on whether small plug-in solar panels are allowed to connect to the city's electric grid. The City Council's Climate Change and Sustainability Committee is set to consider a resolution at its 10 a.m. meeting on Monday that would open a regulatory review of the devices, often called balcony solar.