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Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson, All Tried This One Hair Trend — and Their Before-and-After Photos Are Stunning
By Anna Maria Giano,7 days ago
Backstage at Studio 8H, Dakota Johnson glanced into a tiny mirror before hosting Saturday Night Live in early October. Her famous curtain bangs, of course, looked flawless. Two days later in Paris, Nicole Kidman arrived at the Chanel show with the airy fringe she first debuted almost exactly a year earlier.