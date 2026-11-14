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Dior Johnson scores 25 as UCF tops Georgia Southern to stay unbeaten
By NCAABB Premium News,12 days ago
Dior Johnson scored 25 points and Arturo Dean added 21 to lead UCF to an 84-70 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday in Orlando, Fla. Johnson, who entered Friday as the nation’s leading scorer, reached 20 points for the fourth time this season and has scored at least 20 in eight straight games dating back to last season for the Knights (4-0).