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Sam Lewis’ 28 points lead No. 6 Virginia’s comeback at Maryland
By NCAABB Premium News,12 days ago
Sam Lewis scored a career-high 28 points and No. 6 Virginia overcame a double-digit halftime deficit for an 87-83 victory against Maryland on Friday in College Park, Md. The Cavaliers (5-0) shot 62.3% from the field in their first road game of the season. Lewis finished 12 of 16 from the field. Thijs De Ridder added 20 points, Johann Grunloh had 15 and Chance Mallory scored 12.