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Women’s Basketball Faces Off Against Yale on Saturday While Looking to Add to Win Streak
11 days ago
WATCH (ESPN+) | LIVE STATS | LIVE UPDATES | GAME NOTES | TICKETS. The Broncs were victorious in their Thursday night matchup with Central Connecticut State in New Britain, defeating the Blue Devils 56-45 on the road to earn their first win of the 2026-27 campaign. Rider shot 35.6% from the field while knocking down six three-pointers and 18 free throws. On the boards, the Broncs grabbed 36 total rebounds, including nine offensive boards. The Blue Devils shot 33.9% from the field and grabbed 35 rebounds of their own, notching two blocks and seven steals against Rider.