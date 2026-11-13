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Surveillance video captures illegal brush dumping on San Benito church property
By Lidia Herrera,11 days ago
San Benito, TX (KRGV) — A San Benito homeowner is speaking out after surveillance footage showed two people dumping brush along the side of church property near his home. Israel Villarreal said his camera recorded a truck pulling up beside First Presbyterian Church on East Adele Street on Sunday. The driver and another person were seen on video getting out and unloading a large brush pile on two occasions.