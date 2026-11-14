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Indiana awarded nearly $209M for second year of five-year federal Rural Health Transformation Program
By WPTA Staff,12 days ago
(WPTA) - Indiana has been awarded nearly $209 million for the second year of the five-year federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). The funding will continue the work of the Indiana Department of Health and Family and Social Services Administration to improve health outcomes and access to care in Indiana’s rural communities.
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