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Jam Thumbprint Cookies
8 days ago
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food is Art: Jam Thumbprint Cookies! Have you ever had someone complain because homemade cookies are too sweet? Me, neither. Still, there are those who feel peanut butter on its own is the culprit. Well, how about if we add a little acidity with raspberry fruit jam to balance out the flavor profile. Be my guest, take a bite. The cookie is soft in texture while the pockets of gooey fruit anchor the chewiness of the peanut butter making it a lip-smacking favorite. Now you have a new PB&J childhood dream to carry on.