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Nationwide ground stop lifted, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport releases update
By WXXV Staff,12 days ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WXXV) – The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the nationwide ground stop Friday night after hours of delays and flight cancellations caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport also released an update Friday evening. “The FAA mandated nationwide ground stop has been...