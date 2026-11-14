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Industry Report Reveals Top Ten Flight Case Manufacturers in China
12 days ago
China continues to lead the global flight case market thanks to its advanced supply chain, manufacturing expertise, and strong export capacity. Flight cases are essential for safely transporting delicate equipment, ranging from musical instruments to medical devices. For buyers worldwide, finding the right manufacturer is critical. Here is a ranking of the Top 10 Flight Case Manufacturers in China, highlighting their specialties and strengths.