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Analyzing 10 Components in One Injection: Gas Chromatographic Analysis of Multiple Components in the Guaiacol Hydrodeoxygenation Reaction System
12 days ago
In the field of biomass catalytic conversion research, guaiacol, as a typical lignin-derived phenolic model compound, has long been a focus of study in hydrodeoxygenation (HDO) reactions. The core of this research is to convert lignin-based phenolics into high-value-added products such as cycloalkanes, aromatics, cyclohexanol, or cycloalkyl ethers through precise cleavage of C-O bonds, thereby replacing conventional petrochemical routes for the production of fuels and fine chemicals and supporting the high-value utilization of biomass resources in the context of carbon neutrality.