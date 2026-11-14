undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The YT Series Pneumatic Rock Drill Is A Great Choice For Mining Hard Rocks
12 days ago
“SHENLI YT29A pneumatic air-leg rock drill test in hard rock at 0.63 MPa. Drilling diameter: 34–45 mm. Maximum drilling depth: 6 m.”. In mining, the drilling pattern is not a minor preparation step. It determines whether the next blast can be charged as planned, whether the rock breaks along the intended line, and whether the crew can move efficiently to the next work area. For this reason, a pneumatic rock drill should be selected around the actual hole design and rock condition.