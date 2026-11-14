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New Industrial Design Process Enhances Variable Air Volume Controller Performance
12 days ago
Variable air volume controller plays an important role in the industrial field. It accurately controls the air volume by detecting the gas flow speed on the chip, providing stable and reliable environmental gas flow for industrial production. The industrial design process behind this has experienced many links such as appearance design, structural design, prototype design and verification, and mass production, and finally achieved the perfect combination of technology, function and appearance. Next, we will take you deeper into the industrial design process of VAV controllers.