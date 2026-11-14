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Carpinteria OKs Agreement for SoCal Edison Resource Centers During Power Shutoffs
By Evelyn Spence, South County Editor,12 days ago
Moving forward, Southern California Edison can officially use two Carpinteria facilities as resource centers as needed during Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The City Council on Monday approved a five-year agreement for the utility company to have the ability to use Veterans Memorial Hall (941 Walnut Ave.) and the City Council Hall Chambers and/or the City Hall Parking Lot (5775 Carpinteria Ave.).