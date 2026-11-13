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July 30 National Cheesecake Day
By CreatureTeacher,10 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. July 30th is national cheesecake day and you might be surprised to learn that the first time cheesecake was enjoyed was over 4 thousand years ago in ancient Greece. It was considered to be a great source of energy and was even served to athletes during the first Olympic games in 886 B.C. It was made with cheese, pounded until smooth, they mixed with honey and a bit of spring wheat flour and baked in brass pans. When the Romans conquered the Greeks they managed to get the cheesecake recipe and made it their own, calling it Libuma and serving it on special occasions. It was soon enjoyed all over the world as the Romans conquered more and more land.