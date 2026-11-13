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July 1st: National Gingersnap Day
By Melissa Burnell,10 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. July 1st offers a couple different “National” food holidays- It’s National Gingersnap Day! Ginger snaps are relatively low in calories and the delicious ginger within them can offer numerous health benefits which include anti-inflammatory properties, help treat nausea, fight heart disease and more. Here are several tasty recipes for gingersnap cookies to help you celebrate . . .