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July 12th: National Pecan Pie Day
By Melissa Burnell,10 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. July 12th is National Pecan Pie day and if you weren’t in the mood for a slice of pie, you might be now!. Pecans are often overlooked in favor of other nuts, but here are few things you might not have known such as the fact that pecans are the ONLY nut that is actually native to the United States, or their zinc content which in turn boosts testosterone. By the way, this is the same essential mineral found in oysters that give them their aphrodisiac qualities!