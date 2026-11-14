undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Farm Is a Playground for the Soul: John and Molly Chester on The Biggest Little Farm Series
By christineNo Comments,11 days ago
Paul Salfen sits down with John and Molly Chester just as The Biggest Little Farm arrives free on YouTube. The 12-part sequel to their acclaimed 2019 documentary premiered November 8, 2026, and follows the couple at Apricot Lane Farms as they ask whether a reawakened ecosystem can become too wild and too feral. In this exclusive interview, they talk about new characters including their dog Blue and Emma the pig's great granddaughter Eddie, a new journey involving solar energy and a different climate, and a mentor's line that the farm is a playground for the soul. After 15 years, they say, they have sincere, legitimate hope, and they are counting on viewers to share a series they chose to take outside the big streamers.