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K9 Andor honored with Medal of Bravery award
By Irma Peña,12 days ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KWTX) - Waco Police’s K9 Andor was honored with a Medal of Bravery award in the 2026 Animals in War & Peace ceremony in Washington D.C. The Animals in War & Peace Medal of Bravery recognizes “extraordinary animals that have served in past conflicts, as well as those currently working or retired, representing various branches of the U.S. military, service animals, and First Responders,” their website states.
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