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Trump administration offers states six-month delay on Medicaid work requirements
By Jennifer Shutt, Steph Quinn (via Missouri Independent),11 days ago
Economic assistance application for the South Dakota Department of Social Services.(Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight).WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Friday that states can take an additional six months to implement a provision in Republicans’ “big, beautiful” law that requires most people enrolled in Medicaid work, participate in community service, or attend an education program at least 80 hours a month.