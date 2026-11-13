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Benefits of Exercise for Cognition
7 days ago
Perhaps one of the more obvious pieces of advice that I give medical students about learning is to remember that our brains are in our bodies. Yes, I know that these are very smart, high achieving students who know quite a bit about anatomy and biology. But I also know that in an educational system and society that focuses so much on productivity, it can be easy to compartmentalize our lives. To become so focused on maximizing spaced retrieval practice (yay!) that we forget to prioritize sleep, nutrition, and exercise (boo!). In high-stress and fast-paced environments it can be difficult to remember that we are, ultimately, animals. Creatures that need sleep, a healthy diet, and daily walks.