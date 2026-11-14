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Moore’s 22 points send Hofstra past Iona 62-59 in overtime
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 22 points and hit the game-winning jump shot with 22 seconds remaining in overtime as Hofstra defeated Iona 62-59 on Friday. Moore added eight assists for the Pride (2-2). Tanner Thomas added 17 points while going 6 of 15 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds and three steals. Nick Jefferson shot 3 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with six points.