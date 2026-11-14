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Milijasevic has 17 as Wright State takes down Samford 90-66
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ilija Milijasevic had 17 points in Wright State’s 90-66 victory over Samford on Friday. Milijasevic also added eight rebounds and three steals for the Raiders (4-0). Kellen Pickett added 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, along with seven rebounds and six assists.