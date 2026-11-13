undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Words & Music Festival Has New Books, Bunny Matthews, Calvin Duncan, Live Jazz and More
By Will Coviello,7 days ago
The annual Words & Music Festival is a celebration of local authors and musicians, and this year, there’s also a focus on the power of the creative process. “The festival theme is creativity and freedom — and thinking about how the creative process can be a pathway to liberation in all its various forms and what that could look like for artists in our community,” says Megan Holt, the festival director and executive director of its host, One Book One New Orleans.