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S&P Global Ratings Affirms GW's A+ Credit Rating
9 days ago
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed George Washington University's A+ long-term credit rating and maintained a negative outlook, according to its latest review. The rating reflects GW's strong financial profile, diversified revenue base, stable enrollment and high-quality academic programs. S&P cited the university's broad portfolio of undergraduate, graduate and professional programs, the strength of its law and medical schools and its $3.6 billion endowment as key institutional strengths. The agency also noted that the more than $400 million sale of the Virginia Science and Technology Campus in March 2026 enhanced the university's financial resources and liquidity position.