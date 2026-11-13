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Refrigerator Pickled Jalapenos
By Cooking Keto with Kristie,7 days ago
Be sure to make this recipe a week or two before you plan to enjoy them. I went light on the vinegar, which means it isn’t overpowering and makes a great substitute for fresh jalapenos. These are delicious on an antipasto platter or charcuterie board as well. This recipe has not been tested for canning or to be shelf stable, so be sure to keep it refrigerated, which should keep them good for 3-4 months. If you avoid spicy foods, removing the seeds and membranes usually results in less heat. You can also do a mix of mild and hot peppers for less heat. If you enjoy spicy foods, then include the seeds and membranes or add spicier peppers like cayenne or habanero. You’ll want to store these in glass containers. I use three pint jars, which allows me to easily gift them or to keep a fresh jar unopened until ready to use.