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UT Martin wins 86-57 over Champion Christian
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nikola Janicic’s 15 points helped UT Martin defeat Champion Christian 86-57 on Friday. Janicic shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Skyhawks (2-2). Davi Remagen added 10 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Gabrielius Bubnys went 4 of 6 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.