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FAA grounds all US flights due to air traffic control issue
By Alex Brown (via Missouri Independent),11 days ago
Travelers move through Salt City Lake International Airport in Salt Lake City on Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo by Spenser Heaps/Utah News Dispatch)The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights in the United States on Friday due to communication problems. Air space opened up again at about 8:15 p.m. Eastern, officials said in in a White House briefing Friday night.