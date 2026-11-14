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Mediar Completes Phase 2 Enrollment for MTX-463 in IPF
By Leonardo Jaimes, MD,11 days ago
Mediar Therapeutics has completed patient enrollment in the phase 2 WISPer trial (NCT06967805) evaluating MTX-463 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), according to a recent press release. MTX-463 is a fully human immunoglobulin G1 monoclonal antibody engineered to neutralize WNT1-inducible signaling pathway protein-1 (WISP1), a secreted matricellular protein that plays a...