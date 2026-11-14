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ILD Shown to Drive High Mortality in Autoimmune PPF
By Özge Özkaya, MSc, PhD,11 days ago
Interstitial lung disease (ILD) directly accounts for most deaths among patients with autoimmune disease–associated progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF), though immunomodulatory therapy provides an independent survival benefit, according to a longitudinal study from Spain published in Rheumatology. To evaluate ILD-related mortality and the impact of immunosuppressive treatment in patients with...