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HRR Can Predict Mortality in IPF, Study Shows
By Özge Özkaya, MSc, PhD,11 days ago
The hemoglobin-to-red cell distribution width ratio (HRR) can predict mortality in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in a simple, inexpensive, and independent manner unrelated to right ventricular–pulmonary artery (RV-PA) coupling, according to a recent study. “The 2 markers provide complementary prognostic information, and their combination identifies a subgroup at very...