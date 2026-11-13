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Floyd County ISU Extension Announces Radon Workshop November 19, Grant Writing Class December 2 and Youth Activities
By Chris Berg,7 days ago
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS BROUGHT TO YOU BY FLOYD COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER:. Kailey Einspahr, County Director of Floyd County ISU Extension, highlights several upcoming educational opportunities, including a Radon Awareness Workshop on November 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Extension Office in Charles City, featuring a free meal and take-home radon testing kits provided in partnership with Floyd County Public Health. She also discusses a free Grant Writing 101 workshop on December 2 designed to help local nonprofits and community organizations secure funding, along with new youth opportunities in Equine Extravaganza and crop scouting competitions.