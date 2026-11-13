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Floyd County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Begins November 27, Seeks Volunteers and Donations
By Chris Berg,7 days ago
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS BROUGHT TO YOU BY FLOYD COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER:. Patrick Lumley and Jenny Huegel with the Floyd County Salvation Army discuss the upcoming Red Kettle Campaign, which begins November 27 at Hy-Vee, Fareway, Theisen’s and Schueth Ace Hardware in Charles City. With a fundraising goal of $20,000 this year, the campaign supports emergency assistance for families facing house fires, housing and utility challenges, along with special projects benefiting organizations throughout Floyd County. Volunteers are needed to ring bells on Fridays and Saturdays, with one and two-hour shifts available.