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Madison Marathon Traffic Impacts
11 days ago
The Madison Marathon will take place this Sunday, November 15, starting at 7:00 a.m. on the Capitol Square. Several downtown streets will be fully or partially closed. Runners will go through the UW Arboretum, Vilas Park, around Lake Monona, and back to the Capitol Square, with the last runners finishing by 1:30 p.m. Please plan ahead if traveling around the race routes, as crossing the route will only be permitted when there are sufficient gaps in the runners. Police officers will be located throughout the course assisting traffic. Streets will reopen following the last runner at each street closure location along the race route.