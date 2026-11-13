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Holiday Shopping Gets A Handmade Touch At Richland County Fairgrounds
11 days ago
The holiday shopping season is about to get a little more personal in north central Ohio, where shoppers can browse everything from handmade ornaments and jewelry to chocolates, candles, and festive home décor, all under one roof. The One Stop Shop Holiday Craft Show will take place Saturday, November 21, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the Arts & Crafts Building at the Richland County Fairgrounds, 750 N. Home Road.