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New York Producer Spends Years Editing Pit Bull And Baby Videos, Then Notices His Own Dog Doing Something Familiar
By Carla Jennings,4 days ago
A New York video producer who spent years telling heartwarming animal stories found himself living one when his pit bull met his newborn daughter. For nearly three years, Ben worked as a producer for The Dodo, watching countless videos of gentle pit bulls bonding with new babies. He had seen...
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