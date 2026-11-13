undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
More Than 40 Breweries Headed to Greeley for 2027 WeldWerks Invitational
By Monique Montgomery,10 days ago
WeldWerks reveals the current lineup of breweries from across the country and beyond for the Feb. 20 festival in Greeley. Tickets for the 2027 WeldWerks Invitational Festival are now on sale via Eventbrite. WeldWerks Brewing Co. is also delighted to share the current list of participating breweries for the festival, which returns Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027, to the Centennial Ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley at Lincoln Park (919 Seventh St., Greeley).
3