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What Texas Dog Owners Should Know About Feral Hogs Near Trails And Rural Properties
By Robin Ashford,4 days ago
A walk through Texas brush country feels better when you know what signs to watch for. Feral hogs share many trails, creek beds, and rural spaces where dogs like to explore. You can reduce trouble with a leash, a little planning, and a clear response if hogs appear. Whether you visit local trails or manage a country property, these habits can help you and your dog enjoy the outdoors.