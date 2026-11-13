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California Rescuer Receives A Shocking Call About A Dog Wandering With Something Tightly Wrapped Around His Muzzle
By Robin Ashford,3 days ago
After being found with a zip tie tightly secured around his muzzle in California, a terrified rescue dog named Beckham learns to trust again through the patient, gentle care of his rescuer. An Unthinkable Discovery. When a rescue call comes in across California, you never quite know what to expect....
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