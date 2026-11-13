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Just days left to nominate Attorneys of the Year
By Minnesota Lawyer,9 days ago
Each year, Minnesota Lawyer honors Attorneys of the Year for their work in procuring a successful result in an important case or business transaction, leadership in professional associations, participating in newsworthy events in the legal community, performing significant public services or excellence in providing in-house legal services. The deadline for...