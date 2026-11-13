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New Contractor Guide Lands as St. Louis Faces Dec. 31 Deadline on Minority Program
By Felix Montoya,10 days ago
A free, 80-page guide aimed at helping minority- and women-owned businesses break into St. Louis's construction industry has arrived at a pivotal moment for the city program meant to support them. Mission Realty Advisors released the online toolkit, called “Build With Purpose,” as St. Louis faces an end-of-year deadline to renew its minority contracting program, which includes a sunset clause that would end it on Dec. 31 if no action is taken.
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