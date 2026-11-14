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New Hampshire Dog Owners Watch Their Hyperactive Pup Turn Into A Perfect Angel Whenever Two Special Visitors Arrive
By Oscar Kellerman,11 days ago
A high-energy dog surprises her New Hampshire owners with her gentle patience whenever her favorite people—her human grandparents—come to visit. For most of the day, a sweet dog named Radley is a whirlwind of activity. Her owners lovingly describe her as “chaotic,” noting that she is just full...
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