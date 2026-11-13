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Man Charged After Mother Shot Outside Penrose McDonald's, Daughter in Car
By Felix Montoya,7 days ago
A woman was shot in the shoulder outside a McDonald's in St. Louis's Penrose neighborhood while her daughter was in the car, and the man accused of pulling the trigger remains behind bars without bond as his case heads toward court. The shooting happened Aug. 22 in the 4900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, and the daughter was not hurt.
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