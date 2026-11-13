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Columbia Father Charged After Baby, 3 Months Old, Suffers Horrific Skull Fractures
By Cecilia Vance,8 days ago
Muhire Augustin, 30, of Columbia, faces two felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child after his 3-month-old baby was hospitalized Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries, including skull fractures and brain hemorrhages. Augustin was arrested Wednesday and remains jailed after a judge denied him bond. Medical Findings Cited in...
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