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Cori Bush Says Israel Revoked Her Visa Days After She Registered As Foreign Agent
By Elara Knowles,11 days ago
Former U.S. Rep. Cori Bush says she found out her Israeli entry authorization had been revoked while standing at a security checkpoint, just days after she registered with the federal government as a paid foreign agent organizing trips to the West Bank. The Missouri Democrat and former member of the Squad says a Transportation Security Administration agent delivered the news as she prepared to board a flight bound for Tel Aviv.
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