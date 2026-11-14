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'Dancing with the Stars' pro Gleb Savchenko reveals where he and Alan Bersten stand now after public slam
12 days ago
Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko has clarified where he stands with fellow pro dancer Alan Bersten after publicly criticizing him. Gleb, 43, insisted that he has no personal issues with Alan, 32, despite previously making comments about his fellow pro's dancing abilities. RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS'...